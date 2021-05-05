ELIZABETHTON — A former coordinator of financial services at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton was arrested Wednesday afternoon on one count of theft over $60,000.
Valerie Carrier, 55, Elizabethton, turned herself in to the Carter County Jail after her indictment on Monday by a Carter County grand jury. Her bond is $25,000.
The charge stems from an investigation by special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the office of the Tennessee comptroller of the treasury.
The investigation began upon the request by 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin to look into financial discrepancies involving refunds to student accounts at the school. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that between February 2018 and April 2019, Carrier used her position to steal more than $60,000. Carrier has since been terminated.