Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson informed members of the state General Assembly on Wednesday he will not seek reappointment to the post next year, and urged lawmakers to name his deputy, former state Rep. Jason Mumpower, R-Bristol, to the constitutional office.
“He’s the right person, at the right time, for the job,” Wilson, who has served 12 years in the role, told the Press.
Mumpower, who served 14 years in the state House of Representatives before becoming Wilson’s deputy a decade ago, said he “is honored” to be considered as a candidate to succeed Wilson.
The Sullivan County native said he has contacted state legislators to let them know he is interested in serving as comptroller of the treasury.
“The initial reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive,” said Mumpower, who served as House Republican leader before announcing he would not seek re-election to the General Assembly in 2010.
In January 2009, Mumpower was edged out in balloting for House speaker by former State Rep. Kent Williams, R-Elizabethton, who received the support of all of the chamber’s 49 Democrats to win the post.
Mumpower said Wilson would be named “comptroller emeritus” if he is appointed to the constitutional office. He said his goal as comptroller is to maintain the reputation for “financial integrity” that Wilson has established for the state.
“That’s very important to me,” Mumpower said. “Tennessee is known as a national leader for financial integrity.”
Mumpower was 23 years old when he was first elected in 1996 to represent parts of Sullivan and Johnson counties in the House. The 47-year-old King University graduate said he has remained a familiar face on Capitol Hill through his duties as deputy comptroller.
Wilson sent lawmakers a letter Wednesday saying he has encouraged Mumpower to seek election to the comptroller’s office.
“While the decision is yours, I am pleased to offer Jason my full and wholehearted endorsement to serve as Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury,” Wilson wrote. “Jason is the right person to lead our committed effort to provide independent audits, objective research, and most of all, conservative fiscal management.”
State lawmakers will appoint the comptroller, as well as the state treasurer and secretary of state once the 112th General Assembly convenes at noon on Jan. 12. Wilson said Wednesday the House and Senate will gather in a joint convention on Jan. 13 to vote on the two-year constitutional office appointments.
Republicans hold a supermajority of seats in both chambers on the legislature.
Wilson, 76, said he felt it is time to retire.
“As it says in Ecclesiastes, there is a time and season for everything,” he said. “I have loved this job.”
The comptroller of the treasury is responsible for auditing state and local government entities. The comptroller’s office is also involved in the general financial management and budget oversight of state government.