Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal’s son, a deputy who completed a year of probation for slapping a handcuffed man’s face and who recently lost a bid to regain his officer certification, was reassigned to the detention center maintenance division, according to payroll and department records.
Records also show that Edwin “Eddie” Graybeal III, a patrol lieutenant when he was charged, kept possession of all but one piece of equipment issued to him until July 30, 2021. He was arrested Nov. 6, 2019, on charges of misdemeanor assault, felony official misconduct and felony official oppression.
The following day, Graybeal III turned in his marked patrol car, but none of his other equipment.
He had self-reported the open-handed slap in 2019 and received a written reprimand and counseling on the department’s use of force policy. A video of the incident, recorded from another officer’s body camera, was released anonymously to a local TV station in November 2020.
The incident was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after District Attorney General Ken Baldwin recused his office and a pro tem DA was appointed. That DA asked the TBI to investigate.
Sheriff’s office records show that while Graybeal III’s patrol vehicle was returned to the department after his arrest, the remainder of his equipment — including four weapons, ballistic vest, Taser and all patrol-related equipment he possessed — was returned to the department’s inventory on July 29, 2021.
The returned equipment was documented by the sheriff’s office three days after the Johnson City Press filed an open records request asking for the information. The state’s open records law allows seven days for requested documents to be provided, but it was not turned over until 24 days after the request.
Eddie Graybeal returned his remaining equipment almost 14 months after he pleaded guilty to assault and was assigned to a civilian role in the sheriff’s office. After the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission denied his recertification July 16, he was reassigned to the detention center maintenance department.
A document from the county payroll office — showing Eddie Graybeal earns $28.38 per hour as a detention center maintenance employee — was released within two days after County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson’s office redirected that request from the sheriff’s office to payroll. County employee pay records are public record.
The Johnson City Press submitted open records requests to the county attorney’s office on July 27 and Aug. 12, and those were forwarded to the sheriff. Emails sent to him do not show any response to Wilkinson’s office. She sent follow-up emails to the sheriff on Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 asking for the information in the requests.
State law allows seven days for a governmental agency to respond to an open records request or officials must submit in writing either a denial and the legal basis for that or a reason the request could take longer than seven days. That didn’t happen.
On Aug. 18, the Press received its first answer from the county attorney’s office, which stated:
“TO-DATE, NO RECORDS RECEIVED FROM THE WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.”
Multiple messages left for the sheriff on his cellphone have gone unanswered since his son’s arrest came to the public’s attention. Calls to his office line went unanswered with no opportunity to leave a voicemail.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Wilkinson sent an email to the Press stating that:
“For sake of good order and to keep you advised, please note that this office is working directly with Sheriff Graybeal to identify any custodians of records in the Sheriff’s Office who can confirm whether there are additional responsive documents.”
In regards to any county-owned vehicles he returned, an email from the county attorney’s office last week stated:
“Eddie Graybeal III’s assigned marked vehicle was turned in November 7, 2019.
Eddie Graybeal III’s issued unmarked car and radio has been assigned to other officers.”
According to the county attorney’s office, that statement was provided by phone from Allan Kyker on Aug. 19, 2021. Kyker is the fleet service director, and marked or unmarked vehicles are issued through his office.
When asked for a clarification on when the unmarked vehicle and radio were returned, Wilkinson’s office provided this statement:
“The Sheriff’s office has advised that it has provided all records responsive to the request.“
Background
At the time of his son’s arrest, Sheriff Graybeal released this written statement:
“On Nov. 6, 2019, Lt. Eddie Graybeal, a deputy sheriff in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury for criminal conduct,” the statement read. “Pursuant to my duty as the Sheriff of Washington County, I have suspended Lt. Graybeal, without pay, pending the resolution of that case in court.”
Sheriff Graybeal also expressed support for his son, saying he “will proudly stand by him and support him as long as I live,” and that he would have no further comment on the situation.
To date, the sheriff has held true that he would not comment on the matter.
In Eddie Graybeal’s plea agreement, he was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days on probation for the assault conviction.
Other terms of Graybeal’s probation included:
• 24 hours of training at the Tennessee Corrections Institute.
• 100 hours of community service.
• Letters of apology to the victim and the county.
The Press called Sheriff Graybeal immediately after the plea on May 18, 2020, to ask if his son was still employed and in what capacity, but the sheriff did not return those calls. A message left for him on his cellphone the following week was also not returned.
The Press subsequently filed an open records request in 2020 asking for Eddie Graybeal’s employment status in the department.
In response to that request, the sheriff released the one-sentence statement about his son’s reassignment as a civilian employee.
Detention officer fired
While Eddie Graybeal’s case was pending, a detention officer was fired after being accused of assaulting an autistic inmate inside the jail.
The sheriff issued a press release announcing that Shannon Lee Kinley, 44, was fired in April 2021 after an investigation into the detention center assault.
That investigation began after Kinley allegedly used “unnecessary force against an inmate and subsequently failed to properly document the event as per sheriff’s office policy.”
Kinley was indicted by a grand jury presentment on the same charges that Eddie Graybeal faced — simple assault, official misconduct, and official oppression. Kinley was booked into the jail and released on a $10,000 bond, and his case is still pending.
Ed Graybeal has served as the Washington County sheriff since 2003. He was first appointed by the County Commission that year to fill former Sheriff Fred Phillip’s term in office until an election could be held in 2004.
He is in his fourth four-year term (17 years) as sheriff, and is up for re-election in 2022. There has been no indication if he will seek another term.