A former Washington County Schools bus driver fired after being arrested on a DUI charge while driving kids to school pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and could have her case dismissed if she complies with a two-year probation term.
Jackie Adams, 52, of Telford, admitted driving after taking prescribed medication that could have rendered her incapable of driving safely, but Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice held the actual conviction. Part of the plea agreement, worked out by her attorney Gene Scott and Assistant District Attorney General Robin Ray, allowed the Adams' conviction to be held in abeyance during a two-year probation period.
If Adams successfully completes the probationary term, the charge would be erased from her record.
Adams was charged Feb. 28, 2018, with DUI and felony reckless endangerment after another motorist saw Adams driving her bus erratically on East Main Street in Jonesborough around 7:20 a.m. that day.
The Jonesborough officer who pulled Adams over said she had visual signs of impairment and asked her to perform a sobriety test, which she did poorly on. Rice noted there were nearly 30 students aboard Adams’ bus, including the driver's own son, at the time of her arrest.
A Washington County Department of Education transportation worker responded to the scene and drove the children to school.
Ray told the judge that she spoke with several of the children’s parents who were in favor of the reduced plea and diversion.
Ray said toxicologist Dr. Kenneth Ferslew would have testified that there was evidence to support the claim Adams was impaired.
After the hearing, Scott said his client had medical issues that “could have rendered her incapable of driving.”
He and Ray reached the compromised plea so Adams could avoid a potential prison term if convicted at trial.
Another aspect of the plea agreement is that Adams is not allowed to drive for the two years she is on probation.