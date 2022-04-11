The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen has appointed former Town Mayor Kelly Wolfe to serve the remainder of Alderman Stephen Callahan’s term after he resigned from the board earlier this month.

“This is one of those things you didn’t know you wanted to do until you’re asked to do it,” Wolfe said during the meeting, “and when home calls, and Jonesborough is certainly home, you respond to the call.”

Wolfe served a decade as mayor before surprisingly resigning during a meeting in March 2018, citing business, family and personal concerns as his reasons for stepping down. Current Mayor Chuck Vest, at the time an alderman, was appointed mayor in the wake of Wolfe’s resignation.

Alderwoman Virginia Causey made the motion to appoint Wolfe, saying she felt the town needed somebody “that could come in and hit the ground running.” Alderman Adam Dickson seconded her motion.

“This is a very crucial time for the BMA,” Causey said. “We’re starting on our budget, we’ve got so many projects going on, and I felt that someone that can step in and move forward without going through a learning curve would be a great asset.”

Wolfe was in attendance for Monday’s meeting, and was sworn in shortly after the three-member board approved his nomination. Wolfe said after the meeting that when Causey asked him if he’d consider serving the remainder of Callahan’s term he took a week to think and pray on it — noting that the fact he was asked by Causey was a big factor in his decision.

“When Virginia asks you, you better think about it,” Wolfe said, “and I did, and the answer was yes.”

While Callahan’s term is set to expire in November, Wolfe said he hopes to use the next seven months of his time on the board to have the town look at ways to retain and compete for employees in a tight job market, and expand the town’s water service to accommodate a growing population.

Vest said the move to appoint Wolfe as alderman was “a win for the town of Jonesborough.”

“With budget coming up in June, July, it was important to have somebody that understands the challenges of the town of Jonesborough, but it’s also important in my opinion to have somebody with a business background like Alderman Callahan had,” Vest said. “With Kelly we get both, and so that’s why, again, I say it’s a win for the town of Jonesborough.”

The board had to fill the position after Callahan — founder and president of Tennessee Hills Distillery — resigned earlier this month to allow he and his wife to “follow our dreams of building a national brand.” Callahan said they were moving out of Jonesborough, and thus he would be ineligible to serve as an alderman.

“This move is a very painful decision to make, but a necessary one to open the next chapter of our lives and make the most out of our opportunities at hand … for both Tennessee Hills and its great employees,” Callahan wrote in his resignation letter.

Callahan was in his first term as an alderman after being elected in 2018, garnering the most votes among candidates in that election. His resignation also opened a position on the town’s planning committee, a position Josh Conger was appointed to fill.

Rice appointed interim police chief

Jonesborough’s governing body made another important appointment on Monday, naming Jonesborough Police Maj. Matt Rice as interim police chief — taking over, likely permanently, for outgoing Chief Ron Street who is set to retire on April 30.

Rice joined the Jonesborough Police Department as a major in 2004, and has a lengthy career in law enforcement. He will have three months to develop a written plan for the department, with the town aiming to have him take over as permanent chief after 90 days.

“That should always be our first priority,” Vest said of hiring from within. “I think our public safety officers are supportive of this as well, and that’s important to us, but anytime you can promote from within it’s a plus for your organization and we need to do that more often.”

