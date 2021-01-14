After serving as Johnson City’s fire chief for three and a half years, James Stables said he left his role at the city for a job as fire chief in Boynton Beach, Florida, because it was a better opportunity.
“While it was a difficult decision to make, it was the best one in the interest of me and my family,” he told the Johnson City Press on Wednesday.
Stables said he didn’t want to give the impression that his departure had to do with a departmental conflict with City Manager Pete Peterson.
Johnson City announced in a press release on Dec. 3 that Stables would be leaving effective Jan. 1. Administrative District Chief David Bell assumed the role of interim chief on Dec. 4, and the city has said it hopes to fill the position by March.
The announcement of Stables’ departure came a few months after a fire department employee, Roger Davis, filed an official complaint against Peterson, claiming the city manager had threatened his job and harshly criticized him in a pair of emails in August.
That included one message solely to Stables in which the city manager said Davis was “on his s*** list.”
An outside attorney hired to investigate the complaint, Benjamin Lauderback, eventually found that, while the city manager had unnecessarily berated Davis, he did not intend to threaten his job. Lauderback did, however, report that Peterson’s management style “can and does cross the border of profane and demeaning.”
Stables said Davis’ complaint was one of the reasons he didn’t want the city to send out a press release announcing his departure, because it created the perception that he left because of Peterson. That’s not fair to either Peterson or himself, he said.
Stables said he was recruited for the job in Florida. He said there was no “nefarious” reason for his decision to leave Johnson City.
Stables said he did make recommendations for improvements to Peterson when he left Johnson City, and he believes the right people are in positions at the fire department to continue to do a good job.
After the city announced Stables would be leaving the city, the Johnson City Press filed a records request for recent communications between Stables and Peterson.
Stables sent an email in October to Peterson expressing concern about citywide communication, specifically dealing with the process of approving updates to Johnson City’s building codes, but those concerns appeared to be addressed after Stables sat down with a staff member in the Development Services Department.
Peterson said the city is evaluating its organizational structure to see if there are ways to improve and streamline internal communications.
“We are a better fire department as a result of Jim Stables being here,” Peterson said. “I’m very thankful that we had the opportunity for him to come up and lead our fire department.”