A former top executive with a leading U.S. producer of building materials headquartered in Johnson City has been recognized by the Brick Industry Association.
Mark Kinser, a former executive vice president of General Shale, has been given the BIA’s 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award, which honors outstanding individuals who have given substantially of themselves throughout their careers to the advancement and betterment of the clay brick industry, was presented during the BIA’s spring meetings, held May 4 - 6 in Miramar, Florida.
“The entire General Shale family couldn’t be more pleased that Mark was selected as this year’s recipient of BIA’s most prestigious annual award,” said Charles Smith, president and CEO of General Shale and chairman of the BIA board of directors. “For more than four decades, Mark provided unparalleled leadership, vision and positivity to our company.”
Kinser began his 41-year career with General Shale immediately following his graduation from the University of Tennessee, starting out as a supervisor trainee at the company’s Louisville, Kentucky, manufacturing plant.
In the years that followed, his career accelerated through all levels of manufacturing management, including supervision, plant management and regional-level manufacturing management.
He retired from General Shale in early 2020 after serving as the company’s executive vice president since 2013. In this role, he provided governance and oversight to a variety of corporate functions, including marketing, human resources, information technology and corporate development.
During his tenure at General Shale, Kinser was a strong advocate for the BIA, serving on multiple BIA task forces, committees, councils and boards, including eight years on the organization’s board of directors.
He was equally involved in community service, serving on multiple regional boards of directors and committees. As a member of the University of Tennessee’s School of Architecture for nearly two decades, he was instrumental in bringing broader masonry construction education to generations of architectural students, and in contributing to innovative, award-winning sustainable projects through the university’s nationally ranked design/build program.
Kinser currently serves as chair of the Foundation Board of Directors for the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, and on the advisory council serving the Tri-Cities branches of SunTrust Bank. He also chairs the steering committee of East Tennessee State University’s Roan Scholars Leadership Program.
