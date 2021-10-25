ERWIN — The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on Monday night to appoint former Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley to serve as interim city recorder after the resignation of Travis Bishop from the position.
Current Mayor Glenn White nominated Hensley, citing her experience in dealing with issues the town is currently facing such as waste management fees and federal money.
“I am asking for this interim nomination to be approved so that our city government can be successful for all our citizens,” White said.
Hensley, in addition to previously serving as the town’s mayor, also served as city recorder for the town from 1993 until 2004.
“Well I don’t think you could have picked a better person, or a more qualified person,” Alderman Gary Chandler said.
Alderman Mickey Hatcher said he felt the board needed a work session before making a decision on Hensley’s appointment.
“I also feel like we need to have a work session,” Vice Mayor Mark Lafever said. “I’m going to make a motion to table it, if it needs a motion, because I think that the board needs to look at all options before we just move into this agreement or whatever it is.”
Lafever also mentioned that rumors of Hensley’s appointment to the role had been circulating throughout the town for some time.
“These rumors have been spreading around town for months back that this was going to happen, and the board, in my opinion, has been left in the dark,” he said.
Hatcher seconded Lafever’s motion to table, but it was defeated 4-2.
Chandler motioned to approve Hensley’s appointment. Alderman Michael Baker seconded Chandler’s motion, which passed 4-2 with Lafever and Hatcher voting no.
After the appointment, White addressed the comment about the rumors in what he said was an effort to be transparent with citizens.
“I called Ms. Hensley and I asked her,” White said. “She did not ask me. I asked her, I said, ‘Ms. Hensley, I need you. I need you to help me.’ And she said, ‘Mayor, I’ll do anything for my city.’ And that tells me what Mayor Hensley is about.”
Hensley will serve as interim city recorder for 120 days at a pay rate of $38.21 an hour.
