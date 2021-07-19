ELIZABETHTON — An investigation by the Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Joyce Grace Parsons, the former administrative assistant for Carter County’s Head Start program.
According to the Comptroller’s Office, investigators determined that Parsons used Head Start credit cards to make at least $8,657 in unauthorized purchases, including clothing, groceries, cosmetics, household goods and personal hygiene products. The Comptroller’s Office said Parsons admitted that she made the purchases and told investigators that she signed other employee’s names to her receipts to conceal her activities.
Head Start officials first identified and reported the questionable activity to the comptroller’s office Parsons was suspended without pay on Jan. 22, 2020 and her employment was terminated on April 13, 2020.
In July 2021 the Carter County grand jury indicted Parsons on one count of theft over $2,500.
Investigators are also questioning Head Start disbursements totaling $6,276. This money was used food purchases, travel, car rentals and supplies; however, the purchases were not supported with itemized receipts or other supporting documentation.
"We appreciate that Head Start officials reported this activity to our Office," said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. "I am also pleased to see that they are taking steps to improve management oversight, the purchasing process, and the review and approval of travel and expense claims."