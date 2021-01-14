MOUNTAIN CITY — A Johnson County woman has been indicted on a count of theft over $2,500 following the investigation of the financial operations of two nonprofit charities in the county by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.
Angela Wills Dickens, the former executive director of A.C.T.I.O.N., resigned from the organization on May 18, 2018, She was indicted by a Johnson County grand jury on Jan 11, 2021.
According to the investigative report, A.C.T.I.O.N. is a nonprofit organization whose acronym stands for Alliance of Citizens Together Improving Our Neighborhoods. It was created to provide educational resources, and through collaboration with community organizations, to reduce tobacco, drug and alcohol use among youth in Johnson County. A.C.T.I.O.N is funded primarily by government grants and private donations, and is governed by a 10-person board.
The comptroller’s investigation also focused on another Johnson County charity, Safe Haven, a nonprofit emergency domestic violence shelter. The investigator reported that the executive director of Safe Haven used the organization’s credit card to make personal purchases and purchases for two other nonprofit organizations totaling $5,545. When the monthly statement was received, he paid for the personal charges and the charges to the other two organizations by personal check. The investigator determined that all the charges to the director and the other two organizations had been paid.
The investigator also reported the Safe Haven director had added family members and a friend onto the cellphone account for Safe Haven and also paid those bills. The investigator was not able to determine if the additional cellphones cost Safe Haven additional fees or other costs.
The comptroller’s report on A.C.T.I.O.N. included a summary of misappropriations the investigator reported finding. These totaled $17,720. The investigator said payments and reimbursements totalled $14,280. The investigator said that left a total remaining misappropriation of $3,440.
The report indicates Dickens charged personal purchases totaling $14,046 on A.C.T.I.O.N. credit cards. The comptroller's investigator reported the Safe Haven executive director was aware, as the A.C.T.I.O.N. fiscal agent, that Dickens was using the charity’s credit card for personal purchases, but did not tell the A.C.T.I.O.N. board of directors. Instead, he reviewed the credit card statements every month with Dickens and she used personal checks to reimburse the charges.
The theft over $2,500 charge stems from a cellphone purchase of $3,462 for a family member not employed by A.C.T.I.O.N. and grocery purchases of $212 that were not reimbursed, according to the comptroller’s report.
The investigator said there were an additional $17,200 in questionable purchases which were not supported with itemized receipts or detail and it could not be determined if all the purchases were exclusively for A.C.T.I.O.N. usage.
The investigator listed several areas were the A.C.T.I.O.N. and Safe Haven financial management was weak or deficient. The report indicated the boards of directors board “have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies.”
“Our investigators have recommended a number of changes to strengthen financial accountability and oversight within these nonprofits,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “I encourage the organizations’ boards of directors to review these recommendations and implement the appropriate corrections.”