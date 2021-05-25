GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – A former Assistant District Attorney for the First Judicial District entered a guilty plea in federal court Monday admitting he solicited a bribe in December 2018 in exchange for dismissing and expunging a woman's criminal charges in Jonesborough.
William E. "Bill" McManus, Jr., 50, pleaded guilty before the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer, Senior United States District Judge, to the solicitation charge.
McManus' sentencing was set for Nov. 15.
As part of the filed plea agreement, McManus admitted that, while acting in his capacity as a prosecutor he dismissed and expunged shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine charges pending in Washington County Sessions Court in exchange for a commercial sex act with a woman with whom he had previously engaged in commercial sex acts.
The maximum punishment for the offense is a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.
Acting U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.
The case was jointly investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigators of the First Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and the Johnson City Police Department. The prosecution was coordinated with the Sixth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which was appointed to be a special state prosecutor for this investigation.
Assistant United States Attorney Matthew T. Morris represented the United States in court.