Former Bristol legislator elected during joint session
Former state Rep. Jason Mumpower, R-Bristol, has been appointed Tennessee’s new comptroller of the treasury.
Mumpower, who has served as deputy to retiring Comptroller Justin P. Wilson, was elected to the state constitutional office in a joint session of the state General Assembly on Wednesday. He served 14 years in the state House of Representatives before becoming Wilson’s deputy a decade ago.
“I’ve got a great tradition to uphold,” Mumpower told lawmakers. “I’ve learned from the best.”
Wilson, who is retiring after 12 years in the post, was named “comptroller emeritus.”
“I am confident Comptroller Mumpower will make government work better,” Wilson said.
House and Senate members also re-elected state Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Treasurer David Lillard to their constitutional offices. Democrats in both chambers abstained in voting for Hargett.
Republicans hold a supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly.
“In the middle of a pandemic, the secretary of state used the power of his office to undermine voter safety and kill bipartisan election reforms that would have made voting easier and more accessible to all Tennesseans,” Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said in a statement. “We cannot, in good conscience, support his appointment to a new four-year term.”
The comptroller of the treasury is responsible for auditing state and local government entities. The comptroller’s office is also involved in the general financial management and budget oversight of state government.
The office has more than 560 employees.
Mumpower was 23 years old when he was first elected in 1996 to represent parts of Sullivan and Johnson counties in the House. The 47-year-old King University graduate said he has remained a familiar face on Capitol Hill through his duties as deputy comptroller.
The Sullivan County native served as House Republican leader before announcing he would not seek re-election to the General Assembly in 2010.
In January 2009, Mumpower was edged out in balloting for House speaker by former State Rep. Kent Williams, R-Elizabethton, who received the support of all of the chamber’s 49 Democrats to win the post.