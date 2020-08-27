A former District Attorney General will take the bench vacated by the sitting judge due to health reasons.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that Janet Vest Hardin will become the newest Washington County General Sessions Judge. She will take over the bench vacated by Judge James Nidiffer.
Hardin edged out 14 other applicants, one-third of which received face-to-face interviews with a selection committee.
Nidiffer did not resign, but asked Lee to appoint a special judge during his illness and said it was his intention to return to work if his health improved.
"Janet Vest Hardin's decade of experience as a prosecutor and attorney make her an exceptional addition to the bench in Washington County," Lee said in a press release.
Hardin most recently worked as a defense attorney with Gene Scott after retiring from the DA’s office in 2019. There, she served as Assistant District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District from 1988-2019 and the 6th Judicial District from 1987-1988. She has also held roles as an adjunct professor at East Tennessee State University and at Ritchie, Fels and Dillard. Hardin earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and Bachelor’s from East Tennessee State University.
“It is an honor and a privilege to accept this appointment from Gov. Lee during Judge Nidiffer’s absence,” Hardin said Thursday.
“I am grateful for the confidence Gov. Lee has placed in me. I intend to work as hard as I possibly can to serve the citizens of Washington County and will strive to follow the examples of integrity and professionalism exhibited for many years by Judge Nidiffer. I also look forward to working with Judge (Robert) Lincoln and Judge (Don) Arnold.”
There was no information about when Hardin will be sworn in and take the bench.
Reported earlier:
