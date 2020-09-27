Forestry officials keeping eyes on precipitation as fire season approaches
With the start of fall comes the beautiful turning of leaves, and cool gentle breezes, but those leaves fall and become the perfect fuel for forest fires when the breeze dries things out on the ground.
“Right now we’re just watching the precipitation between now and Oct. 15, which is our official start of fire season,” Nathan Waters, assistant district forester for the Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry, said. “It’s always a concern, and we have to watch and make sure we’re prepared.”
Waters said residents are required to obtain a burn permit to have an open brush fire. For now, the forestry service is concentrating on getting its equipment ready for whatever may come. And local forestry firefighters have been out west where fires have been raging for months, which provides critical hands-on experience.
“We’re upgrading equipment now, but we can’t send everything at once because they’re being refurbished,” he said. “We’re just sorta watching the rain. I do the fire weather every morning I come,” checking weather stations — including three in East Tennessee — in the 24-county region.
“If we were in a drought situation I’d be more concerned. We have a few more storms coming, just have to keep an eye on that.”
It’s also been a time when forest rangers can get into schools and start the early education process with young kids.
“We just want to get the message out,” he said. “Most of the fires east of Mississippi are human caused.”
In addition to what foresters are doing, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office recently announces a new fire safety awareness campaign highlighted by new public service announcements starring country music artist Tracy Lawrence.
“I have the highest admiration for firefighters and first responders everywhere, especially in Tennessee where the majority of our firefighters are volunteers,” Lawrence said in a press release announcing the campaign. “These brave men and women willingly put their lives on the line every day for their neighbors with little consideration for themselves and their own safety. It is my sincere hope that these videos might reduce the risk of fire to homeowners and firefighters by helping save Tennesseans’ lives from a home fire.”
The campaign is timed with the arrival of fall’s cooler temperatures. During cold weather months, the risk of home fires increases across the Volunteer State. The PSAs, which are available on the department’s social media channels and YouTube page, focus on cooking safety, carbon monoxide safety, heating safety, the importance of not smoking while using medical oxygen, the upcoming National Fire Prevention Week and other topics.
Waters said the educational part is important as is the weather component of fire season, and he’s been encouraged with the amount of rain the region has had this year.
“Usually our biggest concern is the leaves come off the trees and they’ll be on the ground,” which makes perfect fuel for a forest fire, he said. “But the thing is they still have a lot of water in them. Even if they’re brown and on the ground they still have a lot of water.
“What happens is we get into a freeze situation and it will dry that fuel that’s on the ground. Rain is a positive thing right now; that can shift quickly; if we get a lot of wind it can dry the fuels out pretty fast,” he said.
“We’re just going to have to watch it.”