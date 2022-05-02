ROAN MOUNTAIN — The smoke is clearing from forest fire on White Rocks Mountain and James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry said Monday afternoon that the fire was 75% contained after burning 157 acres.
Heaton said firefighters will remain on the scene, mopping up for the next few days until the fire is 100% contained.
The number of firefighters has gradually decreased as the fire has been more nearly contained. At its peak on Thursday, Heaton said more than 50 firefighters from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and members of local volunteer fire departments fought the blaze. That was also when helicopters and bulldozers were brought in.
The number has scaled down each day until there are about 10 to 15 firefighters on the scene now. Heaton said there have been no injuries among the firefighters and no structures burned.
The firefighters have been successful against the fire even though the rains that had been predicted for the weekend did not come. He said the closest rain scale to the fire indicated that only .03 inch of rain fell on Sunday. The firefighters were helped by greater humidity in the evenings and more green in the forest, which adds to the humidity.