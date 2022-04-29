ROAN MOUNTAIN — A fire that started around noon on Thursday had burned 157 acres of woodland by late Friday afternoon, according to James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
He said the fire is about 40% contained: “We are making good progress,” Heaton said at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Heaton said the the state forestry division was joined by the U.S. Forest Service and by members of local volunteer fire departments. He said about 45 people were fighting the fire at times and some firefighters were assigned to spend the evening, “keeping eyes on the fire.”
He said the fire started in the area where Moreland Gap Road intersects with U.S. Highway 19E. The fire is boring in the White Rock Mountain area and is just east of the location of a 2016 fire that burned 2,000 acres on the mountain.
Heaton said the state forestry department usually leads the effort to extinguish the fire on state lands, or where public lands are bordered by private property. He said the U.S Forest Service usually leads fires on U.S. Forest lands, but the area where the current fire is burning is interlaced with public and private holdings.
He said the fight on Thursday including keeping the fire from several structures, and that structures were lost. He said there were no structures threatened by the fire on Friday.
Heaton said this spring has been an unusually busy one and he said the latest U.S. Weather Service Drought Monitor map shows some parts of East Tennessee and nearby areas are shown in yellow, which signifies abnormally dry conditions.