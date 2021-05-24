As a child, Connie Deegan was always outside.
“Most kids can think of one or two things that they were totally into,” Deegan said. “Of the four kids in my family, I was just the outside kid.”
She was constantly observing her natural surroundings, and for her, it was always about finding connections: What animal eats this bug, and what does this bug eat? What animal digs this hole, and how do they do it?
“I wanted to know all that stuff,” she said.
Deegan, who now works in the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department as the nature program coordinator, has turned that incandescent curiosity into a successful career as an educator.
She was recently named Conservation Educator of the Year at the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards, making her one of 15 individuals and companies honored.
Deegan said it’s nice for that recognition to go to a city naturalist.
“There’s really good talent on many levels when it comes to nature-based entertainment,” she said, but many awards tend to go to state parks or nonprofits.
“And I like the fact that on some level that it brings recognition to Northeast Tennessee and Johnson City, but I really like the fact that it’s an education award,” Deegan said.
In her role at the city, Deegan teaches and develops lessons for a variety of wildlife classes and summer camps. She also speaks at organizations around the community, including church groups, Girl Scout troops and more. Additionally, Deegan is involved in trail maintenance and helps manage the health of city parks.
As a naturalist and herpetologist, the city said in a press release, Deegan has inspired thousands of people to take an interest in the great outdoors. Herpetology is the study of amphibians and reptiles, and like her general love of nature, Deegan’s fascination with cold-blooded critters began at a young age.
When she was in first grade, Deegan didn’t have the skills necessary to catch a frog, so she would instead come home with water striders and snails.
She eventually graduated to bigger animals like frogs and toads, but the watershed moment for her was flipping a rock and stumbling upon two snakes.
“That started it,” Deegan said. “I’ve always been into snakes. I’m not a snake fanatic. I do not drive around with a snake wrapped around my neck, but I’ve always appreciated them and they have always been my area of interest.”
After that, she wasn’t as interested in toads or frogs. During the summer after fourth grade, she managed to catch 36 snakes, a record that she’s never beaten. She would spend a lot of time, and much of the money she earned babysitting, buying homes for the snakes she caught, studying them and trying to find out what they ate.
Deegan has kept snakes as pets for years, including a corn snake who lived to be almost 22 years old.
Deegan did not like high school, but that all changed when she went to college. Instead of having to take certain classes, Deegan suddenly had the freedom to concentrate on the topics that interested her, namely science.
“When I got to college I was reaffirmed that this is something I’m good at,” she said, “and not only that ... this is something that’s pretty important.”
Increasingly, Deegan feels like people are becoming more attuned to the importance of preserving the natural world.
“In the last like five years I’ve sensed a shift,” Deegan said. “I’ve sensed people really wanting to learn.”
In her lifetime, Deegan has seen the population of the world skyrocket from 3.5 billion people to 7.5 billion people. It takes a ton of people making tiny differences that results in consequential change, she noted.
“It should make sense to anyone that maybe we need to do things a little differently because it is all connected,” Deegan said, “and I think people are starting to feel that way.”