An open air market on King Street will highlight the cultural diversity of Johnson City with food, art and more.
King Mercado, at 111 E. King St., will have 15 spaces for vendors and four to five food trucks. Two of the food trucks will be staples that will remain in the market, while the vendors and three of the food trucks will rotate in and out. There will also be outdoor seating and a place for dogs to hang out.
The market, which will sit on the roof of a warehouse building across from Good Samaritan Ministries, will hold a soft opening on June 3-5. The grand opening will occur the following week. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Some vendors may be there for the full day, but others may swap out as the day goes on.
King Mercado owner Coco Enriquez said she was always drawn to that space downtown, but she wasn’t initially sure about the possibilities there. She likes the idea of the outdoor market being within eyesight of the surrounding mountains and the skyline of downtown Johnson City.
“We’re only going to be located upstairs on the ramp for now with hopes to move in to the bottom warehouse level and turn that into restaurant spaces ... eventually,” Enriquez said.
Enriquez said the market will celebrate the cultural diversity and uniqueness of Johnson City residents. She hopes it can help bridge gaps in the community.
“(We’re trying) to bring about more unity in our community,” Enriquez said. “Food has a tendency to bring people together, and in this realm, I’m hoping that a lot of people will maybe step outside of the box and try new things.”
Enriquez noted that there are many businesses in Johnson City that residents may not normally venture into.
“We have Ethiopian markets, we have Asian markets, we have Indian markets, but a lot of times people I feel have a sense of hesitation to go to those places,” Enriquez said. “So I’m hoping to bring some of those places to them.”
Enriquez said her relatives were first-generation Americans, and her dad didn’t speak English when he first arrived in the United States. That family history has helped her realize the importance of unity.