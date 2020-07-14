Although compliance wasn’t at 100%, shoppers donning face coverings wandered in and out of large retail establishments in Johnson City on Tuesday, the first full day of Washington County’s mask mandate.
East Tennessee State University history professor Daniel Newcomer, 48, stopped by the Kroger on West State of Franklin Road late Tuesday morning and was one of the many customers walking into the store with masks on.
“I think it’s about time,” Newcomer said about the new requirements. “I just can’t believe they hadn’t done it earlier.”
On Monday, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy announced he would issue an executive order requiring face coverings in businesses and public places where social distancing is not possible. The mandate lasts through Aug. 3.
Looking at local reactions in the press, Newcomer said he’s dismayed at the way masks have been politicized.
“At the end of the day, I think most people understand that it’s helpful, and as a result I’m happy to see they made the change,” he said. “I just hope it’s not too late because the spread has been so clear recently.”
Don Muscatell is the senior vice president of operations at GPM Investments, which owns and operates 92 Roadrunner Markets in Northeast Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. 62 of those are in Northeast Tennessee.
He said the company has provided face coverings to all its employees, and the business is posting signage notifying customers of local mask mandates.
He said GPM Investments has instructed employees to point out legal requirements to shoppers, but because of violence in other jurisdictions by customers opposed to mask ordinances, employees have been directed to not confront people who aren’t wearing a face covering.
“Basically we have a ‘don’t confront and escalate the situation’ direction,” Muscatell said.
Andreas Herholz, the owner of Freiberg’s German Restaurant in downtown Johnson City, said if the mandate helps keep cases down and brings school back, he supports the requirements.
Like other Washington County parents, he’s concerned about having to divide his time between operating his business and ensuring his daughter gets a proper education if schools, which act as a needed form of child care for many parents, don’t open.
At his establishment, Herholz said customers will be required to wear masks into the restaurant, but they can take them off when they sit down at their table. The restaurant is also operating at 75% capacity and is continuing to maintain space between tables.
“We’ll just do everything we’re supposed to and just go with the flow,” Herholz said.
Up to this point, Herholz said the restaurant’s employees have been wearing masks, but it has not been a requirement for customers.
Across town, Dan Mahoney, the owner of Mahoney’s Outfitters, said his store has been following guidelines outlined in the Tennessee Pledge since they were released in May and has been requiring staff to wear masks.
Mahoney said he has noticed an uptick in the number of customers wearing face coverings, estimating that the percentage has increased from 25% a week ago to 85-90% Tuesday.
He said the business hasn’t been forcing customers to wear masks, noting that an overbearing approach could cause a commotion. The store has, however, handed out a few masks to customers who ask.
“If you tell people they can’t do something, that gets them riled up,” Mahoney said, “and if you try to work it out with them, you go a lot farther on working things out and people may understand it.”
Curtis Van Hooser, a 76-year old retiree, was also shopping at Kroger on Tuesday. Like Newcomer, he agrees with the decision to mandate masks in Washington County.
“People should be aware of what’s going on around them and when they’re out in public (should) wear a mask because this stuff is rampant and getting worse,” he said.
David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, said Monday that cloth face coverings have been shown in multiple studies to decrease transmission by up to 80%.
Although they don’t need to be forceful, Newcomer said it would have been helpful if more businesses had been proactive earlier about enforcing precautions like face coverings.
“For the most part, I think when businesses have put a foot forward … they’ve been able to substantially increase the number of people wearing masks, which I think is the most important thing,” he said.