HAMPTON — Officials from the Cherokee National Forest are expecting a lot of help from the weather to put out a 5-acre forest fire on Pond Mountain on Wednesday.
Officials said the latest weather forecasts on Wednesday afternoon called for rains to fall in the remote area near between two branches near the top of Little Pond Mountain. The site is 1.5 miles south of Watauga Lake and 7 miles south of Hampton. The fire site can be seen from the parking lot of Shirley’s Restaurant on U.S. Highway 321 and has been producing smoke in the area.
The burn area is mostly in an area of rhododendron thickets and is closest to Hamby Branch. Trails to the area are hardly ever used and are mostly grown over. For that reason and the weather forecast, the forest service has built fire lines to contain the fire within the inaccessible area.
The forest fire was first reported to the Cherokee National Forest at 11 a.m. on July 18. The cause of the fire was not known.
Forest resources used to build the containment area included a helicopter, a bulldozer, two fire engines, and a 20-person hand crew from the North Carolina State Forest Service.
Smoke may be visible from the lake and from surrounding communities. At this time there are no structures threatened by the fire and no closures have been announced by the Forest Service.
Firefighters have requested that drones not be flown into the area where they are working.