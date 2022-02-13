Monday will be a busy day for area florists.
Julie Griffith, manager of Broyles Florist, 214 E, Mountcastle Drive, said Friday orders were piling up at her shop for deliveries on Valentine’s Day. As is tradition for the holiday, she said the bulk of those orders were for a dozen red roses.
Griffith said while there have been no major supply problems when it comes to getting flowers for arrangements this year, a “few glitches” have slowed delivery on some key items.
She also reports that costs for flower wholesalers are up this year, which have resulted in an increase in the prices of roses and other arrangements going out the door of of her business on this Valentine’s Day.