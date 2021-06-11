A flash flood watch remains in effect for our region through midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the area today. The weather service says the storms will be capable of producing heavy rain quickly and will be slow moving.
Rainfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible with the storms. The ground is already saturated from recent rain, and additional heavy rainfall could cause excess runoff and localized flash flooding.
“With grounds already saturated from rainfall over the past several days, any additional heavy rain could cause river rises or flash flooding,” according to the weather service.
The weather service stresses people should “turn around, don’t drown,” when encountering a flooded roadway as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.