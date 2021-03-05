Science Hill High School senior Alicya Suit developed a passion for cooking at a young age.
She currently works at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in the food service department and is taking culinary classes at Science Hill.
And after navigating her senior year in the middle of a pandemic, Suit is looking forward to getting a liberal arts education so she can broaden her horizons before selecting a job.
"But I do think that something in the culinary field is a big possibility for me," she said.
The Johnson City Press recently asked her a few questions about her plans after high school and how the pandemic has impacted her day-to-day life.
How did you get interested in cooking?
I became interested in cooking at a young age. My mom would often cook for us and I would watch her. This eventually turned into me helping her in the kitchen. I mainly focused on baking, first for our family, then for other people. I have made baked goods for birthdays, wedding showers, and even weddings.
What do you plan to do after high school?
First, I plan to get a liberal arts education so that I can broaden my horizons before I choose a vocation. But I do think that something in the culinary field is a big possibility for me. I am also thinking of possibly doing international business so that I can connect it to a career in culinary later.
What has it been like working food service in a hospital, and how has that been affected by the pandemic?
I enjoy my hospital job a lot. I can interact with a lot of the patients there, listen to some of the older patients' stories, and have conversations with them. It’s always nice to hear them giving compliments to the chef.
My job hasn’t been affected very much by the pandemic; however, we do have to be more careful about wearing the proper masks and taking other precautions in the rooms. The administration is also very strict about making us use hand sanitizer every time we go in and out of a patient’s room.
What has it been like navigating your senior year in high school during a pandemic?
The pandemic has made my academic life lonelier, of course, but I honestly enjoyed it because I have never been very extroverted. That said, it’s sad not being able to do any of the normal senior activities like dances or pep rallies.
It is interesting comparing last year's senior class to this year‘s seniors because they lost less than we did but were treated as if they had lost more. I do like having some of my classes online because I can have more freedom with my time. Of course, some of the core classes like math, are much more difficult online.
What has been the most important lesson you've learned during high school?
The most important thing I have learned in high school is that it is vital to have a passion. Having a passion helps relieve stress and gives you a creative outlet. Without it, you will combust because of the stress at school. I have seen far too many very smart students lose motivation because they got burnt out academically. So it is important to balance your school work with something you feel passionate about.