Lauren Qualls is the health and fitness program coordinator at the Memorial Park Community Center, where she organizes, schedules and also leads classes.
As a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the city has temporarily closed the center, but Qualls encourages local residents to find ways to remain active.
“I know it’s colder and gets darker earlier this time of year,” she said, “but if you can bundle up and get yourself out the door for even a brisk 30-minute walk around the neighborhood, you’ll be better for it.”
The Johnson City Press recently asked Qualls a few questions about her work.
What attracted you to your current role at the Memorial Park Community Center, and what’s your favorite part of your job?
One word, FUN! Fun is what attracted me to my current role at MPCC. My job is to make people have a good time, whether that is in a fitness class, on a hike, or at a social event. People basically come to me while I’m at work and dare me to make them have a good time, and you simply cannot imagine how great of a time I have with that!
How has the COVID-19 outbreak impacted your job and the normal operations of the MPCC?
The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted my job and canceled all operations at MPCC. We do not have a reopening date at present, but I am fortunate enough to be able to work for Johnson City’s facility management department for the time being. I am currently cataloging HVAC equipment and roofing systems of city buildings as a contribution to a project the department is working on to streamline many daily functions.
What’s your favorite class or activity that you’ve organized at the MPCC and why?
My favorite program I have organized at MPCC has been The Turtle Triathlon. Triathlon is a sport that is near and dear to my heart, and you hear people say all the time that they would “love to do a triathlon,” they just don’t think they could do it. This program allowed participants to work at their own pace to make progress in swimming, cycling and running over an eight-week period.
The goal for many was to accomplish a cumulative distance in each discipline to equate to the distance of an Olympic distance triathlon (swim 1,500 meters, bike 24.9 miles, and run 6.2 miles). Goals were tailor-made by each individual with some completing more than Olympic distance each week. Participants checked in with me weekly to report their progress. Over the course of the weeks I was able to watch each and every participant grow in the confidence of their abilities.
What are some of the center’s most popular activities?
Some of the center’s most popular activities include pickleball and many of our fitness classes including Tai Chi, water aerobics, and low-impact aerobics classes.
What are your suggestions for people who are looking for something safe but active to do during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Walking, jogging, rollerblading, cycling are all things you can do safely in the open air. Swimming is another great activity to engage your body and mind if you prefer to stay indoors. Freedom Hall pool is open now and extreme safety precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of all patrons during this time.