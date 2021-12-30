Since his store opened in downtown Jonesborough in November after a move from North Carolina, where the store had been based since 2011, McLeod Organics owner T. McLeod has no complaints.

McLeod, who owns the business with his wife, Jennifer, said business has gone well since he moved to Tennessee’s oldest town and that he’s enjoying the events the town puts together.

Recently, McLeod spoke to the Press about his business, what he’s enjoying about the town and what’s in store for his shop in 2022.

How has life in Jonesborough been for you and the business?

We could not be happier with our move to Jonesborough.

We received such a warm welcome and support both personally and with regard to our store. We love this community.

Has anything surprised you business-wise or are things playing out how you expected?

We have been surprised and very pleased with the number and quality of events in downtown Jonesborough and by the level of participation by the public. We have really enjoyed the town-sponsored events such as Strolling on Main and Downtown at Dusk. People are excited about what’s going on in Jonesborough. It is quite a happening place.

It seems the store has seen a steady stream of patrons. How has business been?

Business is steadily increasing. The word is getting out about the quality products and unique items that we carry. We have many years of experience with health and personal care products. I think people appreciate that we enjoy interacting with our customers and above all we’re here to help them.

What’s been your favorite part of being a business owner in downtown Jonesborough thus far?

It feels good to be part of a nice downtown community and getting to know the people in town. When we get a break, it’s fun to walk and shop and visit with other merchants. There is a sense of camaraderie in town. In the evening we can walk to a restaurant and listen to live music or go see a great production by the Jonesborough Repertory Theater.

What should people expect from you in 2022?

Starting in January we will have a gentle yoga class on Wednesday mornings before the store opens. We also have plans for free classes with speakers from the alternative health community, organic gardening and other topics. Additionally, we will have some live music events and who knows what else. For details follow us on Instagram at McLeod_Organics_Jonesborough or on Facebook at McLeod Organics Jonesborough. It’s going to be a fun year!

