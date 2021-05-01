When Glenn Rosenoff was offered the position as Jonesborough’s town administrator last year, he was surprised but looked forward to “continuing to advance the interests and prosperity of Jonesborough.”
And despite joining the town staff in the midst of a pandemic and myriad major projects, Rosenoff hasn’t missed a step — something he credits to the staff surrounding him. Now a year into his role, Rosenoff is right at home and looking forward to year two — and again helping Jonesborough continue moving forward.
Recently, Rosenoff spoke with the Press about his thoughts on the job thus far, some of the challenges he’s faced and what he’s looking forward to in year two.
Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What do you think of the job thus far?
I think it’s everything that I was thinking that Jonesborough was as far as probably checking off all the boxes of progressing the community from community development with so much growth inside and outside the city, commercial development (even prospects for the industrial park) is exciting and everything from every department from the McKinney Center to the Senior Center to the Visitors Center — just all of our different departments and activities. It’s a very impressive operation.
What’s your favorite
part of the job?
I would say my favorite part of the job is probably being included in so much of the progress and being privy to it. And probably for me, number one is the impressiveness of, not only people wanting to move here and live here, but also do business here. It’s very impressive, there’s a lot of people that are looking to either set up their own roots here or set up business here and just there’s so much activity, and you can see it from the school project to the Jackson Theatre project to all these other projects. Jonesborough doesn’t remain idle, even during COVID.
When you joined the town staff, you joined in the midst of a lot of ongoing projects — what’s your learning curve been like?
I think that I’ve fallen right in very well with staff, operations and all the projects that are going on. It’s a great team effort, so it has made it a lot easier for me. And like I said from the beginning, probably being included so much in all the different aspects of our progress and just being privy to it is probably number one. It shows the team spirit but then also it reflects on our great staff and great employees — I couldn’t be doing what I’m doing without them. And the other thing is having a great board of mayor and aldermen to give staff clear direction on where we need to be going, that’s also very helpful.
Did the pandemic
make it more difficult for
you to settle into your role?
I think I’ve been able to navigate it well, but that’s because I have great support staff. Probably the most difficult is balancing the employer-employee relationship in COVID and protecting your employees while, at the same time, everyone still has to function in their job and do their job and then also balancing with the general public. That’s been challenging, being sensitive to the public, being sensitive to the employees, and just really monitoring the transmission rates and whether they’ve increased or decreased. That part’s been challenging, but I think overall we’ve navigated it very well. I’ve not been encouraging any kind of idleness, I haven’t been encouraging ‘let’s just give up’, but we’ve also been very sensitive to the public and I think we’ve done a great job.
What’s been your biggest
challenge on the job so far?
That’s a good question. I would say probably the biggest challenge is there is so much activity going on, and really trying to be on top of everything and making sure that we’re tactical, meaning that we are executing plans whether it’s a project or an activity or a program or its a rental. I’d probably say that’s been one of those challenges because we don’t remain idle and there’s so much activity people can see it both physically out in the open but then even on the water and sewer side or parks and recreation — those parts that maybe you don’t see at first. We’ve got so much activity going on it’s a laundry list but again I’ve got a great staff, great employees, so that has helped to make it a whole lot easier for me.
Plus-one: What are you most looking forward to in year two?
That my decision-making and progress for the future will be wiser with more time on the job.