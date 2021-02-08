Jennifer Whitehead answers questions about facility that helps others
Jennifer Whitehead has always wanted to serve the homeless community.
So when a job opened up at ETSU Health’s Johnson City Downtown Day Center 15 years ago, she immediately applied. Now, Whitehead is the center’s director and celebrating $8,000 in grant money the center received thanks to the Johnson City Rotary Club. The grant will be used to add amenities and beautify the space.
Recently, the Press spoke with Whitehead via email about her work with the JCDDC, as well as the importance of receiving the grant money.
How did you get involved with the JCDDC?
I’ve always wanted to work with the homeless community, so when I saw a job opening at what was then called the Johnson City Downtown Clinic, and it mentioned working with the homeless population, I applied. My first day as the new case manager at the Johnson City Downtown Clinic, they told me they had another building that they wanted to turn into a day center for the homeless population. I started going down to the day center part time just to see what we could create, and 15 years later, my staff and I have managed to create a wonderful program and obtain a new building.
For people who don’t know, what role does the JCDDC play in the community?
The JCDDC has two main roles in the community. The first role is providing a day shelter for those who are experiencing homelessness. This gives them a place to go during the day to get out of the weather. While they are at the day center, they are offered other essential services such as washer/dryer, showers, clothes closet, mail services, telephone use, snacks/coffee and hygiene items. Also, we have two case managers who can assist them with everything from housing, employment, coordinating medical and behavioral appointments, or anything else they need to get back on their feet.
The second role of the JCDDC is as a primary care and behavioral health clinic for the entire community.There is a misconception in our community that our clinic is only for the homeless population. Actually, the clinic is open to all, housed, non-housed, insured and uninsured. If someone is uninsured, they may apply for our sliding fee scale. Our behavioral health clinic offers medication management and counseling.
How important is the JCDDC to Johnson City?
The JCDDC is important to Johnson City because it provides a one-stop shop for its most vulnerable population to obtain all their social, medical and behavioral health needs in one place. We designed the day center to be a one-stop shop so we could decrease the likelihood of someone falling between the cracks and not getting the assistance they need.
Also, we provide health care to not only the vulnerable homeless population, but the uninsured population who often have medical and mental health challenges that go untreated because they cannot afford to go to the doctor. Our clinic also helps to divert patients with non-emergent issues from going to the emergency room.
How did this grant come about?
The Johnson City Morning Rotary Club contacted us about wanting to help with any outstanding needs we had for our center. We met and came up with a list of items that would assist us with projects that we had always wanted to do but did not have the resources to complete them.
How important is this grant to the JCDDC?
This grant is important because it not only assisted us with some physical needs of the building, but also some decorating projects that would make the building a more aesthetically pleasing place for our patients and patrons.
One of the projects is decorating our behavioral health room to provide our patients with an area that is calming and beautiful so they will feel more comfortable coming to us for assistance with difficult challenges. I think sometimes when you’re trying to create a service agency, we focus more of the functionality rather than the aesthetics of the building, but our patrons and patients deserve a beautiful place to come to get their services where they feel comfortable and are happy to be here.