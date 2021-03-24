Raised in Richmond, Virginia, Kevin Metzger developed a love for sports medicine through playing sports as a child along with his brothers.
After graduating from medical school at Eastern Kentucky University of Pikeville, Metzger came to Johnson City and East Tennessee State University for his family medicine residency. Now a sports medicine physician with Holston Medical Group, Metzger finds joy in helping people return to the physical activities they love.Kevin Metzger briefly:
Favorite movie: “Remember The Titans”
Hobbies: “Spending time with my toddler and wife, watching sports (GO Pack GO! And UK basketball), any outdoor activity.”
Favorite local restaurant: Label or Watauga Brewing Company
Dogs or cats: “I’m a dog person but currently have a cat.”
Ultimate travel destination: Hawaii
Tell me about yourself:
I was home-schooled in Richmond, Virginia, along with my two younger brothers. We played multiple sports including football in high school, which fueled my career path. I continued my love for sports by pursuing a sports medicine degree at at Campbellsville University in Central Kentucky and attending Eastern Kentucky University of Pikeville for medical school. I went on to East Tennessee State University for my family medicine residency, where my family and I first fell in love with the Johnson City area. I then studied at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville for my sports medicine fellowship.
How did you get into medicine?
I’ve always been interested in science and health. Initially, I was going to become a physical therapist but after shadowing team physicians during my undergrad I found my calling in medicine. I love caring for patients of all ages as a family medicine physician and getting them back to activities they enjoy through sports medicine.
What was it about sports medicine that drew you to that specialty?
Sports medicine focuses on getting patients back to the physical activities they love. Using ultrasound, I can diagnose and treat muscle, joint, and tendon injuries more accurately with injections that would otherwise be very challenging. I also get to work with athletes who are a very motivated and driven population. One of the best parts of my job is working on the sideline or court as a team physician.
What’s your favorite part of your job?
Getting a patient back to the activity or sport they love. Whether I’m treating professional athletes or weekend warriors, the goal is the same, return to their preferred activity.
What has the last year been like dealing with COVID-19?
I have cried with those that have lost loved ones, celebrated patients’ virus recovery and hope for the day when life can return to pre-pandemic normal. Like many others, at the beginning of the pandemic my life changed drastically from focusing on sports coverage in my sports medicine fellowship to mostly telehealth and COVID-19 prevention. I had to distill all the research rapidly developing throughout the pandemic and pass on guidance to my athletes and general patients about prevention, treatment and then return to activity.
Like many physicians, I dealt with the unknowns of this new virus. Even with the uncertainty, I had to give prevention guidelines and return to play recommendations to my patients. Since I started at HMG in July, I have been testing and treating patients for COVID-19 in our Johnson City clinic (located at 215 E Watauga Ave.) Even after being vaccinated I always had the risk and fear of spreading the virus to my wife and young child. With appropriate PPE, I successfully avoided getting the virus and I thank God every day for that.
Now with more studies about this virus, the majority of the COVID-related care I provide is advice on outpatient treatment and vaccine information. With this, we continue to see patients in need of non-COVID care in a safe and effective way to ensure that Johnson City residents can continue to lean on us as their health partner for life.