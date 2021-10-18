Though Kingsport native Michael Smith began his career as a nurse practitioner in West Tennessee, he felt the urge to come home.
And so come home he did, relocating to Northeast Tennessee in 2009 after spending 11 years on the opposite end of the state. In 2018, Smith joined Holston Medical Group in Johnson City, following a colleague who took a position with HMG.
Smith recently spoke with the Press about his career, what drove him to nursing and, of course, the pandemic.
What drew you to nursing?
My mom was a nursing educator and she was always incredibly passionate about it. In fact, she started the nursing program at Milligan University. It was through her I learned about being a nurse practitioner and realizing that it fit what I was looking for in a career: Being hands-on with my patients and helping to diagnose and manage their health needs really drew me in, and to this day, I still enjoy the face time I get with patients.
What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?
I like to help people and I believe that begins with making the right health choices. Educating the community about their health and being someone they can lean on through happy and tough times is very fulfilling to me.
What brought you to HMG?
It’s a funny story! I was working with Dr. Cynthia Partain at a different practice and when she joined HMG she was in need of a nurse practitioner to support her patients. We already worked well together — it was the perfect fit. I remember we were both excited to continue collaborating on community care and to have a familiar face when we joined this great group of people.
What have the last 18 months been like for you as we’ve dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic?
I’d say it’s been a learning moment for myself and everyone in healthcare. We had to quickly and collectively learn how to best care for patients while protecting them and ourselves against a virus we had little information on. By using social distancing, (personal protective equipment) and vaccinations, we’ve been able to minimize the risk of exposure during well-checks, continue to engage our patients about their health and keep everyone safe.
What’s been the most difficult or different part of working through the pandemic?
Early on, it was the fear that the virus generated that made it so difficult, There was a lack of understanding that created anxiety and worry. That period of uncertainty was a trying time for everyone. Additionally, I would say the loss of life over the past 18 months has continued to take a toll on healthcare workers overall.
However, ending on a positive note, seeing that more people are getting vaccinated and we are getting closer to finding successful treatment options keeps me optimistic. I hope that more people consider becoming vaccinated or talking with their providers about making the right choice for their health. My team and I are available for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3019 Peoples St., or for a scheduled appointment call 423-461-2100.
