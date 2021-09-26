When somebody is diagnosed with cancer it’s undoubtedly a difficult, sometimes devastating, diagnosis for the patient and their families.
For Macy Cox, a family nurse practitioner with Holston Medical Group, it motivated her to study medicine: “I was already incredibly interested in medicine, but this made me want to fully understand the process and make it the best it possibly can be for others,” she said.
Cox, who was born and raised in Johnson City, attended Ole Miss University, but transferred to Milligan College (now Milligan University) when she realized she wanted to pursue a career in nursing. She was also a founding member of Milligan’s dance team after being on the Ole Miss dance team. After she graduated, Cox moved to Chattanooga where she was a nurse in an intensive care unit.
She later returned to Johnson City to pursue her master’s degree at East Tennessee State University, got married and had two children — a pair of boys named Bridges and Thatcher. In 2020, she joined Holston Medical Group as a family nurse practitioner just days before the first cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Washington County.
Recently, Cox answered five questions from the Press about her career, the pandemic and her advice to the community amid a rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.
What made you want to move into primary care?
I loved my time at the hospital as an ICU nurse. However, at that time, I received the opportunity to advance my career through a master’s program. Once I graduated, I had learned about HMG and couldn’t resist the chance to come home to Johnson City and be a health partner for my community. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for me and I’ve forged some great relationships with my patients.
What’s your favorite part about being a nurse, particularly in a primary care setting?
I love the strong relationships I’ve been able to build. While all points of care are important, when I was working in the ICU and urgent care it’s very focused on an acute need and once that need is addressed, your time with the patient is over. As a family practice nurse, I get to help patients throughout their entire health journey including celebrating with them when they meet their health goals, comforting and supporting them through diagnosis and offering hope through treatment and care options. It’s very rewarding to be a partner to my patients!
You joined HMG literally days before Washington County reported its first case of COVID-19. What was that first month like?
It was an extremely transitional time for me. Not only did I start a new job a few days before COVID-19 impacted our area, but I was also pregnant with my second son. When everything temporarily shut down, our office visits slowed down for a moment, and I used that time to dig into learning more about HMG and focus on patient care. I’m grateful for the chance I had to connect with my patients in unique ways, like telehealth, really meeting them where their need was during a difficult time. It also allowed me and my team to pull together and connect, helping me navigate being a new care provider and the newest member of the Johnson City office.
What have the last 18 months been like for you?
Like I mentioned before, it started as a very transitional time, but I’ve been able to use the past year and a half as an opportunity to continue growing as a provider. I’m very thankful for the knowledge healthcare providers collectively have about COVID-19 now. It’s allowed for us to develop guidelines and protocols that keep my patients, my team, my family and myself safe.
Finally, what’s your message to the community as a healthcare worker with cases and hospitalizations rising again?
COVID-19 is a very serious disease. I encourage everyone to follow the CDC’s guidelines including wearing a mask and getting vaccinated as soon as possible. If you have any questions about it, talk with your healthcare provider. We are here to help you make the best choices for your well-being.