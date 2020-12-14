Born in Bristol, Virginia, Dr. Leigh Johnson‘s career took her far away from home before she returned to the area in 2013 as a faculty member in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Family Medicine.
Johnson, a Dartmouth College graduate, had a fascination with sports medicine and wanted to become an orthopedic doctor before she began medical school at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine. Once there, Johnson realized what she really wanted was to work in family medicine. After graduating, Johnson went west to Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, for three years to complete her residency before going on to serve another four years in the Army, once deploying to Iraq.
Now, Johnson is the director of ETSU Health’s COVID-19 response — tasked with protecting the health and safety of those on campus and in ETSU Health’s clinics.
What does you job as director of ETSU’s COVID response entail, and what does a typical day look like?
My position of course is a new one, so my job description continues to evolve every day. I am one member of ETSU’s Medical Response Team, and we work to help the University respond to COVID-19 as effectively as possible. Basically, I’m available to the whole ETSU community to help answer questions, troubleshoot, and develop and fine tune plans. My job includes working with many areas across the University (Facilities, Housing, Athletics to name a few) on policies and procedures, and consulting with anyone who has questions. Our Medical Team has also developed protocols to help keep our healthcare providers and patients as safe as possible within our clinics. I talk frequently with colleagues from Ballad Health and from the local health departments to ensure good communication and a consistent response across the region. Right now, I’m doing a lot of work trying to plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
There really is no “typical” day — every day is different! I’m doing a lot of Zoom meetings but also just responding to texts, emails, and phone calls as they arise, so work is somewhat unpredictable. I’m also continuing to see patients at my clinic, although much less frequently than I did previously.
What do you feel is the most important part of your job?
I think the most important part of my job is being available to people who are making all kinds of hard decisions. There is just so much information out there, it’s changing rapidly, and it’s very tough to keep up. So if someone who works in a particular area of the university has a question about how to handle a certain scenario with isolation and quarantine, or if someone wants me to help them write a policy to help keep their colleagues or students safe, or if someone wants to know how or when or why they should be tested, it’s important that they know they can reach out and I will help them walk through those questions. I certainly don’t claim to know everything, but since I’m working with COVID-19 every day, sometimes I’m able to help people think through challenging situations and find a way forward. There’s so much about COVID-19 that we still don’t know, so we are often making recommendations on the best available evidence. My job is to keep up with that evidence, and translate it as best I can into real world advice.
Last week (Nov. 29-Dec. 6), ETSU reported the most new cases in a week since July: How are you handling the increased spread on campus as cases regionwide soar?
Given the high rate of community spread, we were unfortunately not surprised by those numbers, as we know that members of our ETSU family are also members of the greater community at large. We are continuing to make the same recommendations we’ve been making for months: wear a mask, don’t gather indoors with people you don’t live with, stay six feet apart, and wash hands. ETSU had already done a wonderful job limiting the density on campus, and the semester has just ended so there really are very few people on campus right now. Additionally, I was very pleased that Dr. Noland made an announcement this week that ETSU won’t allow spectators at athletic events through Dec. 27. I think that decision will be unpopular with some, but it is absolutely the right thing to do to help limit the spread of COVID. As my dad always used to say, the right decision isn’t always the easy one.
How has your work changed (if at all) since August, with the pandemic worsening by so much since then?
Even though the pandemic has worsened, my job is fairly similar to what it was in August. In August, we were really working hard to make sure everything was in place to keep people as safe as possible before the ETSU semester started, and now we are circling back and reviewing everything in preparation for the spring semester that starts in January. I’ve advised caution in relation to the pandemic for many months, but perhaps even more so in the recent weeks. My advice hasn’t changed, except perhaps even being more adamant about avoiding being unmasked indoors with anyone besides the people you live with.
Do you have any advice for students on how to stay safe as they prepare to head home for winter break?
I do. Please, please, please do not gather indoors with anyone besides the people you live with. It just isn’t safe. I cannot tell you how many stories I’ve heard of people who got together indoors with people whom they considered “safe,” only to have someone test positive for COVID immediately afterwards. Even if you’ve had a negative test, or someone else has had a negative test, you should not be reassured enough to be indoors unmasked with anyone except the people you live with, as tests can be falsely negative early in the course of COVID. Wear masks, and just assume every single person you come in contact with has COVID. The vaccine data looks very promising, and I’m very hopeful that most people who want a vaccine will be able to get one in the next 4-6 months. But the fact is that the vaccine can’t fix everything, and we all need to be very careful between now and then, particularly over the holidays. So just make a decision to have a quiet holiday this year, with the promise of normal life and normal holidays on the horizon!