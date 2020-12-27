As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) began rising in the region over the summer, ETSU Health leaders decided a community testing site could play a role in battling the pandemic locally.
Fortunately, they already had a platform they were using to process COVID-19 tests in-house, allowing them to return results faster than most other testing sites, despite not using rapid tests.
ETSU Clinical Labs Director Dr. Kevin Breuel was credited with creating the platform earlier this year for in-house testing of health care workers and patients, which is now being used for tests collected at the community testing site.
The community testing site first opened in late October, and recently relocated to the parking garage on East Tennessee State University’s campus due to high demand. Breuel’s platform currently processes about 200 tests per day, though ETSU Health is looking to expand it.
Born in Illinois, Breuel attended Western Illinois University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. In 1985, he graduated from Clemson University with his master’s — meeting his future wife Carol while attending school.
The two have two children together, Parker and Alexis. Breuel graduated from West Virginia University with a doctorate in reproductive endocrinology, and began his career at ETSU where he is also a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Recently, the Press caught up with Breuel to ask about his role in developing the testing platform and the work he does.Breuel briefly:
Favorite movie: Field of Dreams
Favorite place to visit: Clemson University Football Game
Favorite local restaurant/business: Beef O Brady’s
Coffee or tea: Coffee
Hobbies: Trout Fishing
You’ve been credited with creating the testing platform for ETSU’s community testing site. Tell me about your role in developing the test processing platform.
As the pandemic began earlier this year, we decided that we needed to be able to collect and test our patients and health care team members at ETSU Health. Since we were currently using the Cepheid GeneXpert PCR instrument in our lab, and Cepheid had just gotten authorization to distribute their SARS-CoV-2 test, so we adopted this for our testing platform.
In July, we speculated that as we entered the fall and influenza season, we would see a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in turnaround time to get results. At that time, we decided that we needed to expand our role and establish a community COVID-19 collection site along with a molecular, PCR testing laboratory that could run an increased volume of patient samples and provide the results within 24 hours of collection. This approach would allow us to offer our community a simple and streamlined process to collect, test and quickly identify individuals infected with COVID-19 and get them isolated before they unknowingly exposed others to the virus.
Why was it important for you and ETSU Health to establish this testing site?
I felt that establishing a collection/testing program for COVID-19 was a once-in-a-career opportunity for our team to do something that would significantly impact the health and lives of the people that live in each of our communities.
Would you say the testing site and the processing platform has been successful thus far?
I think we have been successful and we work hard each day trying to identify areas that we can improve so that our patients feel like they made the right choice to come to our collection and testing site.
Do you feel ETSU’s community testing site takes on more important in a place like Northeast tennessee, knowing that the region conducts so few tests compared to the rest of the state?
The timing of opening the collection and testing site was important, since we were observing a spike in the number of individuals contracting the COVID-19 virus in Northeast Tennessee.
Is there anything you’ve learned from this pandemic that ETSU Clinical Labs will be able to utilize when the pandemic finally ends?
Absolutely, teamwork is the key to success and if you get the chance pay it forward.