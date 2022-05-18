Meet Amber Brophy, the newest reporter at the Johnson City Press.
Brophy, who lives in Kingsport, recently graduated from East Tennessee State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English.
In her spare time, Brophy said she loves coffee and tea and is constantly experimenting with new blends and brewing methods. Brophy’s favorite book is the Outsiders by S.E. Hinton, she listens to Twenty-one Pilots on repeat and loves spending time outside and cuddling with her cat, Cinnamon.
What made you want to pursue a career in journalism?
I took a media writing class in my senior year at ETSU, and I immediately picked up on the writing style. My professor encouraged me to write for the East Tennessean and I found that I really loved being a journalist. I loved talking to people and attending events to learn new things and then turning around and writing something about it. At the time I had no idea what I wanted to do after college, so this class came at the perfect moment and inspired my new passion for journalism.
What will you be covering in the Johnson City Press?
I am the education and feature reporter at the Johnson City Press. So that means I’ll be writing about our city and county school systems, our local colleges and anything else that piques my interest! I really want to highlight all of the good things happening in our communities.
What’s your favorite part of the job so far?
So far, my favorite part of this job is that I have the opportunity to learn new things every day and then share them with others. I wholeheartedly believe in lifelong learning and I am so excited that that is now basically my job!
Do you have any interesting/unusual hobbies?
I’m a little old lady at heart so I really like sitting at home and crocheting. I make blankets, stuffed animals, clothing and anything else I can think of. It’s super relaxing and I love being able to make things by hand and be productive with my downtime.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?
I think the most important advice I ever got was in my first semester at ETSU when I read Voltaire’s Candide. After spending the whole book trying to find the philosophy that makes the most sense of the world, Candide decides that the best thing we can do is simply “Cultivate our garden.” By that he means to just focus on your own sphere of influence and do the best with what you can. The world is big and sometimes scary, but at least we can each do our best to make something beautiful out of our pieces of it.