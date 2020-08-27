Tina Faust’s role as Johnson City Schools’ instructional design coach has been essential in facilitating remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic that’s left school facilities closed until Aug. 31.
Faust, a University of Tennessee graduate, previously taught high school marketing and college business classes and was a department head at Walters State Community College. She’s also had experience as an instructional technology specialist and career and technical education consultant for the Tennessee Department of Education.
The Press asked her about herself, her job and her thoughts on virtual education during the pandemic.
What does your current role with the system entail?
I work with Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional Technology Dr. David Timbs to support curriculum technology integration for our entire district. We evaluate, train, and provide support on multiple digital learning resources.
How have you helped the district go digital during remote learning?
I supported teachers with integrating our Learning Management Systems, like Canvas and Google Classroom. I also supported teachers and students with implementing many of our online digital resources. I created the JCS Digital Resource page, and I provide remote support for students and parents.
What are the biggest challenges in remote learning, and how do you think students, families and teachers can overcome them?
Access and fear are the biggest challenges. I think we often panic when technology isn’t cooperating but everyone can overcome the glitches by working together to find a solution. Our faculty has been phenomenal at rising above the challenges and our families have been wonderfully patient as we found solutions to support their students.
What do you think educators can take away from virtual learning during the pandemic?
It was exciting to see entire communities band together to embrace technology in an effort to enhance learning opportunities for our kids. As educators, we are not confined to brick and mortar. We can literally teach anywhere! I think we’ve learned technology integration is no longer considered optional and should be an integral part of instruction.
How can technology help enhance student learning in general?
We have the capacity to change the structure of learning and fully utilize technology to differentiate instructional opportunities for students. In order to meet the needs of our students in an ever-changing world, it’s more important than ever that we connect learning to the world students are going to lead. To me, this includes implementing technology resources in the classroom as an integral part of learning.