ELIZABETHTON — One of the hottest races in the May 3 Carter County Republican Primary appears to be for county trustee.
Popular longtime trustee Randal Lewis announced his retirement and will not be running for another term.
The opening has attracted five candidates: Aaron Greer, Jeff Guinn, Travis Hill, Chad Lewis and Andrew Wetzel.
Greer and his wife, Julie, became the owners of Baker’s Drive Thru Restaurant at 1022 Tenn. Highway 91 in Stoney Creek in October 2020, continuing the business which has operated there for more than 30 years. Greer also operates light construction equipment, focusing on ground clearing and preparation. For over eight years, he worked for Business Information Systems of Piney Flats, which provides government software used throughout the state. He represented the company in all 95 county trustee offices in the state and in county government offices throughout the Southeast.
Greer graduated from Unaka High School in 2006 and participated in golf, baseball, football and basketball, and was a member of the 2004 state champion baseball team. He graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor of science degree. Greer had jobs with Lowe’s and Peebles while going to school and also started a lawn care business after graduating high school. He worked at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin while going to college.
Greer said he will continue his hard-work ethhic as county trustee. He said he will use his extensive knowledge of government software and his contacts of trustees and elected officials throughout the state as Carter County trustee. He said he will manage the office in a professional, accountable manner, with the goal of achieving the highest efficiency with continuous improvement to benefit the citizens of Carter County.
Guinn also is a small business owner. He is the owner of Jeff’s Paint and Body Shop at 1106 Stateline Road, where he specializes in automotive body and interior repair. He has been in business for 30 years.
He is started his business in Hampton. He said he is currently staying busy repairing a lot of cars, but still getting out and meeting a lot of people on the campaign trail. He is a graduate of Hampton High School.
Guinn said his father was a brick and block mason and he learned at a young age that he would prefer not to follow in his father’s profession. That was why he started the paint and body shop.
Guinn said he has learned the lessons of customer appreciation and customer service from running a business for 30 years and plans to continue that at the trustee’s office. He said that he hopes to keep running the office in the same manner in which it has now being run. “All of the members of the staff who work in the office now will have a job there if I am trustee,” Guinn said. “The only face that will change will be the the addition of mine.”
Hill is currently starting his fourth year as a member of the Carter County Commission, representing the 6th District. He served one year as chairman of the commission and currently serves as vice chairman. He has also served on several committees, including Financial Management, Nominating, Budget, Agricultural, Library, Audit, Planning and Beer Board.
Hill has been married to Stacie McCall Hill for 14 years. He graduated from Elizabethton High School with honors and served as a firefighter engineer with the city for 12 years. He graduated magna cum laude from East Tennessee State University in just 3.5 years with two bachelor of business administration degrees. One was in accountancy and one was in management.
Following his graduation, Hill took a job with Elizabethton, this time as an accountant in the Finance Department. He has continued to study in his field and has been recognized as a certified municipal finance officer and a certified utility accountant.
Hill said his goals as trustee would be to streamline services, continue the excellent customer service the office is known for and to start curbside service for those who are disabled or otherwise unable to come inside the office.
Hill said he will also work to increase the amount of money the county provides to the property tax relief program to eligible elderly low-income homeowners, disabled home owners and disabled veterans.
Lewis is the owner of A+ Land-scaping. For the past eight years his company has served as a contractor on commercial and residential property in Carter, Washington and Sullivan counties and he is a subcontractor on property in Elizabethton. His company has previously provided landscaping services in Virginia as well as Tennessee. Lewis holds an associate degree in production horticulture from Walters State Community College. Lewis graduated with honors from Unaka High School in 2004. He was selected as Mr. Unaka and received the Joe E. Taylor Citizenship Award.
Lewis comes by his interest in the trustee’s office naturally. He is the son of current Carter County Trustee Randal Lewis. He grew up watching his dad run the office. He was 8 years old when his dad was first sworn in. If he is elected to succeed him, Lewis said he would “continue to make the process as simple as I can for the citizens.”
One way he would like to make it easier would be to have county taxes transferred directly from the taxpayer’s bank.
“I know citizens can pay their taxes online now, but this would add another convenience,” Lewis said.
Lewis said he is sure his father would help him if he is elected. “I am sure he would be happy to do that, but I know my dad would also help any of the others if they were elected. My dad is a great man and I am sure he would be glad to help them.”
Wetzel is a business owner and he is a member of the Eliza-bethton Fire Depart-ment.
He retired after a 27-1/2- year career in the United States Marine Corps Reserves that included two tours of active duty in Iraq. Wetzel and his wife, Jenny, have three grown sons who have all followed their father into the Marines. He is also the commander of the Elizabethton Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Wetzel graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1989, where he played three sports: football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from ETSU with a bachelor of science degree in eduction. He originally wanted to be a teacher, but changed his mind. He said he still obtained valuable knowledge in his future careers from his education.
In 1996, Wetzel purchased the Stateline Drive-in Theater. He has upgraded the theater, installing a state-of-the-art digital projector in 2014.
Wetzel retired from the Marines as a master sergeant in 2019. That same year, he was elected to the Elizabethton High School Sports Hall of Fame.
He now serves as battalion chief in Elizabethton Fire Department.
He said “I love my job. I love protecting the city. I feel I have more I can give back to the community, but I have reached as high as I can go in the fire department right now.”
He said he will run the trustee’s office with proficiency and professionalism.
“I have been in public service my whole life and I feel I have learned a lot about local government from my profession with the fire department and I feel I have learned about the federal government from my career in the Marine Corps,” he said.