Fishing tournament scheduled for animal shelter fundraiser

It’s no secret the coronavirus has hit businesses hard for much of this year, but it has also affected non-profit organizations that depend on fundraising events to fill their coffers.
Tammy Davis, director of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, and her staff have had to come up with some different ways to keep the shelter going, since more than half of its $1 million budget comes from public donations.
So far, the shelter has been able to maintain itself, and an upcoming fishing tournament is intended to provide another boost.
The tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at Boone Dam. Participants will begin their fishing at 7 a.m., and weigh-in is scheduled for 3 p.m. Half of the $100-per-boat entry fee will go directly to the shelter.
When all non-essential businesses had to close earlier this year, two things concerned Davis: How to adopt animals out and how to raise money.
“My biggest fear at first was, if we have to be closed, how can we still adopt animals out and second, if everything has to stop, how were we going to do fundraisers,” she said. “We had to find a new way of marketing the shelter because people couldn’t just come and walk through.”
The shelter began a big social media push to get information about the animals out into the public and began offering one-on-one visits by appointment.
“It’s gone very well,” Davis said. “Our adoption numbers haven’t been down very much.”
Davis said when the shelter has need for pet food, the public has been generous in answering the call, but she also hopes those who give financial support will continue as well.
“We are down on monetary donations that we need to provide emergency medical care for these animals,” Davis said.
For more information about the fishing tournament, call 423-773-6688.