ERWIN — Unicoi County’s Second District voters have put a new face on the county school board.
Allan Foster, operations manager for the roller division of the TN Tennessee manufacturing company formerly owned by NN Inc., beat out Erwin Alderman Michael Baker in Thursday’s voting to finish second in a three-way race for two second district seats on the board.
Foster will join the election’s top vote getter, incumbent school board member Glenn Fisher, in representing the county’s central Erwin area district.
Fisher, a retired Unicoi County teacher, coach and school administrator, was returned for a second term on the board with 816 votes, or 40.46% of the total votes cast.
Foster garnered 769 votes, or 38.13% of the total vote. He will fill the seat being vacated by Tyler Engle, executive director of the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County, who did not seek reelection after serving several terms as chairman of the school board.
Baker, who is also in the running for Erwin mayor in the November’s municipal election, finished the school race with a total of 426 votes, or 21.26 percent of the total vote.
County Property Assessor Teresa Kinsler, who was unopposed in Thursday’s general election, was returned for a second term in office with 3,055 votes.