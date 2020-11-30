ELIZABETHTON — Winter weather is accompanying the arrival of December in East Tennessee.
The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter storm warning for the Smoky Mountains, southeast Greene County, Unicoi County and Southeast Carter County. The warning is in effect until noon Tuesday.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches are expected, mainly in areas above 2,500 feet in elevation. Accumulations of 8 to 12 inches could pile up on the highest peaks.
Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said his department spent Monday afternoon getting ready for the winter storm.
“We have been putting the blades on the trucks and getting the salt filled,” Cobaugh said. “We will probably get an early start on Tuesday and start working the roads in the higher elevations.’’
Colbaugh said the roads at the higher elevations are still warm, which means it will take longer for the snow to cover the roads.
The National Weather Service stated in a special weather statement that a half-inch of snow was possible at lower elevations, mainly over grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. The statement also said that as temperatures drop into the 20s late Monday and early Tuesday, wet roads could freeze, creating black ice. The statement concluded by saying slushy snow could accumulate on bridges and overpasses, but most roads will remain wet because of relatively warm ground temperatures.
All schools in the Carter County School System will operate remotely on Tuesday, Director of Schools Tracy McAbee announced.
“Please have your child check for notifications from the school about Zoom meetings and check her/his Canvas page,” McAbee told parents.