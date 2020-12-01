ELIZABETHTON — The first winter storm of the season passed through Carter County without causing too much damage on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Gary Smith, emergency management director for Carter County and Elizabethton, said the most significant problem was a commercial truck wreck on U.S. Highway 19E in Roan Mountain near the border with North Carolina.
Smith said the accident was weather related. He said he arrived on the scene shortly after midnight and the accident responders had to work throughout the night to clear the scene. He said the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the wreck. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident and Smith said there were no serious injuries.
Smith said he was unaware of any utility problems. Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes said he was not aware of any problems in the city. Estes said crews from the street department treated bridges and overpasses for freezing, but all roads were clear during the day.
The Carter County Highway Department had a busy early morning. Crews started work at 5 a.m. and cleared the wet snow in the higher elevations. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said such roads at Upper Shell Creek had 4 inches of snow on them. He said some roads had to be opened because of fallen trees.
The storm brought the coldest weather of the season. Temperatures did not get out of the 30s on Tuesday and were expected to dip into the upper teens Tuesday night. Temperatures are predicted to climb back into the 40s, with sunny skies on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s on Thursday and Friday.