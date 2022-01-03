ELIZABETHTON — Although several inches of snow fell over Carter County and Elizabethton on Monday morning, there were few serious problems caused by the storm.
The Carter County Highway Department and Elizabethton City Street and Sanitation Department worked to clear the streets and roads. The Highway Department said the streets even at the highest elevations were in good condition during the afternoon.
The Elizabethton Electric Department reported that there were only a few scattered outages on Monday and that the biggest outage happened before the storm. A tree fell across the power lines in Long Hollow while the storm was still a rain storm, sometime after 4 a.m. The tree caused several residences to lose electrical service for a while but Marketing and Industrial Services Coordinator Ken Markland said the service was quickly restored.
Markland said the snow started falling a short time later, at 5:15 a.m. One of the few problem areas was on King Springs Road, when a tree limb fell on a line. He said that was on the BrightRidge service area and was handed by that department.
Markland attributed the lack of power outages despite the wet, heavy snow as being the result of the electric department’s tree trimming program. He said the department has been clearing trees for several years along a 15-foot area on either side of the power lines and that is helping to keep trees and tree limbs from knocking into power lines during storms.
Johnson County also reported only a few power outages.
Carter County Emergency Management Director Billy Harrell said his department has received no calls during the storm.
The region may not be done with treats of winter weather this week. The National Weather Service reports that another winter weather system will affect the region Thursday night and Friday with the possibility of more snowfall accumulations.