Erwin officials gathered Friday to cut the ribbon on the town’s newest outdoor recreation opportunity.
The Unaka Bike Park, formerly known as the O’Brien Watershed Trail, features two trails that span two miles together. One is considered less difficult and beginner-friendly, while the other is made for more experienced bikers.
“This first phase is more for beginners in mountain biking,” said Friends of O’Brien Watershed Board President Joseph Wigington. “Now it’s still mountain biking; it’s still challenging.”
The bike park was first conceptualized in 2017, and the years since have been focused on gathering the funding to make the project possible. The park received municipal support, donations and several grants.
Those include a $10,000 Dig In program grant from the International Mountain Bike Association and Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, and a $50,000 Hometown grant from T-Mobile. Construction began on the trails last July.
“I think it’s a great asset for our community and a great day we get to cut a ribbon on this park,” said Unicoi County Joint Economic and Community Development Executive Board Director Lee Brown. “And what a great collaborative effort between our local economic development board, Erwin Utilities and the town of Erwin to take watershed property and make a park out of it.”
While the trails are open, the park itself is not complete and Wigington said there are plans to add as many as six more trails in a range of difficulties in the next phase of development.
“We would like to start by the end of the year if we can fund it,” said Wigington. “The funding is what we need, but we have two miles of trails now and we have intentions of adding six more in the next phase which will consist of some more hiking opportunities, but primarily a lot of mountain biking, gravity downhill mountain biking trails that are more advanced.”
Wigington said the current trails and the future trails would assist Erwin and Unicoi County in showcasing all the outdoor recreational opportunities they have to offer.
“I do believe that outdoor recreation is our most untapped resource,” said Wigington. “We have the type of playground here in Unicoi County that other communities just dream of, and the importance of developing these spaces grows year after year especially as these younger generations coming up value quality-of-life more and more.”
The Unaka Bike Park is open to the public and local mountain biking organizations will be on-site today beginning at 10 a.m. during the Great Outdoors Festival to offer information about mountain biking, giveaways and group rides on the trails.