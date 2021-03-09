ELIZABETHTON — First Friday is going to be a time to be out on the town in Elizabethton for the next several months.
Main Street Elizabethton is partnering with Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance to bring First Friday celebrations to downtown on the first Fridays of May through August (May 7, June 4, July 2, and August 6, from 5-10 p.m.).
The organizers of the event told the Elizabethton City Council that the downtown celebration will be focused on community engagement through the arts and downtown businesses.
This is one event where the people who attend won’t have to worry too much about the weather, whether it is too rainy or too hot. That is because most of the activities will be inside the businesses. There will be food trucks located throughout downtown. Each event will also have live music at the Covered Bridge Park, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department.