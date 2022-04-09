ELIZABETHTON — The popular First Fridays are coming back this year, with the first event kicking off on May 6, starting at 5 p.m. This summer series will take place on the first Friday of each month from May until August. Main Street Elizabethton, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and Carter County Tourism are presenting the return of the Downtown Elizabethton event.
Over 20 downtown businesses will participate with extended shopping, sidewalk sales, dining experiences, and special First Friday features. Live music will fill the streets of Elk Avenue as everyone is invited to discover something new in downtown. In addition, family-friendly activities will be available in the breezeways. Be on the lookout in May for the Elizabethton River Riders at the Betsy Breezeway next to Jiggy Ray’s. They will offer fun games and a meet and greet with the head coach.
Covered Bridge Park will feature live music on the stage from 7–9 p.m. The music line-up includes The Kindest People (May 6), Preston Benfield (June 3), Big Son (July 1), and Florencia & the Feeling (August 5). All are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the tunes in the park. This portion of First Friday is sponsored by Carter County Bank.
In addition to live music, First Fridays will offer different activities at Covered Bridge Park for families to enjoy. In May, Carter County Bank will sponsor a Food Truck Rally to showcase our region’s cuisine and feature a special ingredient. In July, The Firefly 5K Run/Walk returns, benefitting Main Street Elizabethton. Early-bird registration is open and can be found on the Main Street Elizabethton website.
For more information about First Friday, including a detailed schedule each month, visit MainStreetElizabethton.com/FirstFriday or visit Downtown Elizabethton on Facebook.