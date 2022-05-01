ELIZABETHTON — First Fridays will be back in downtown Elizabethton, starting this week and continuing with the first Friday of each month from May until August.
Everyone is invited to celebrate with live music, extended shopping, local dining experiences, family-friendly activities and more.
The live performances for May 6's First Friday include:
• The Kindest People performing on the Covered Bridge Stage from 7-9 p.m., sponsored by Carter County Bank.
• A late night jam at the Riverside Taphouse from 9-11 p.m.
• Fiddling Leona & JP Mathes performing outside Duck Crossing at 5 p.m.
• Elizabethton High School Drama will present two one-act plays at the Bonnie Kate Theater at 7:30 p.m. ($10 for adults and $7 for children).
• East Tennessee Ballet Academy will perform pop-up dances around downtown.
The activities include:
• A food truck competition will be hosted by Carter County Bank in Covered Bridge Park.
• The Elizabethton River Riders will take over the Betsy Breezeway next to Jiggy Ray’s for fun games and a meet and greet with the head coach, sponsored by Northeast Community Credit Union.
• The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will be set up with a mobile library and event information in the breezeway next to Sweetsie Treatz.
• Music & Miles Half Marathon packet pick-up will be held at the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce from 5-7 p.m., hosted by The Goose Chase.
• Fired Up Ceramics will set up at the corner of East Elk Avenue and Armed Forces Drive with a mobile paint your own pottery experience
• Free five-minute massages will be offered by Natural Kneads-Wellness & Massage across from the "Welcome to Downtown" sign.
Downtown stores that will be open for extended hours include: All Star Sports & Country Crafts, Cottage Boutique, Curious Moon Apothecary, Duck Crossing Antique Mall, Fletcher’s Homemade, Joy’s Fabulous Finds, Kacie’s Candles & Boutique, Merle Norman, Pedals on Rails, Simple Blessings General Store, and Undervalley Dragway.
Dining experiences include:
• Kim’s Coffee & Espresso will feature a Doe River Dreamsicle special.
• Simply Elegant Bakery will feature a naughty truffles special.
• The Coffee Company will be open extended hours for dinner.
First Friday is presented by Main Street Elizabethton, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and Carter County Tourism.