ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton celebrated its second First Friday of the year with the help of the cast “The Sound of Music,” plenty of other live music, plenty of sales in many downtown stores and a ribbon cutting to welcome the town’s newest business.
The evening’s highlights included a sample of two scenes from the Jonesborough Repertory Theater’s performance of “The Sound of Music”, which will be presented at the Bonnie Kate Theater starting on June 10.
The samples were the von Trapp Family Singers and Maria performing “Do Re Mi” and the Nuns singing “Maria.” It is evident the cast is ready to stop rehearsing and start performing. Tickets are available at 753-1010.
There was more great music to be heard around the town on Friday as well. Singer/songwriter Madi Foster was performing in front of The Coffee Company, accompanied by Rebekah Agin on the piano. Performing during the evening at the Covered Bridge Stage was Spank!, an ‘80s band. Mike McKamey was performing at Jiggy Ray’s Pizzeria, and J.P. Mathes & Fiddlin’ Leona was performing at the Riverside Taphouse.
Most of the downtown restaurants stayed open late. There were also food trucks strategically parked around the late night spots.
But First Friday wasn’t just for evening events. The day got started at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting for the newest store in town, Klacie’s Candles and Boutique. Klacie Watson said she started her business at home during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her business was strong enough to survive that and she said it also helped bring some light and cheer to others during that dark time. Her grand opening is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free samples, giveaways and specials. She said her inventory includes 40 different scents, with some of the most popular being Blueberry Cobbler, Caribbean Coconut and Sundrench Vineyard.
Another new store showing off its wares is the Wildwood Flower Company, featuring Nikki Stout. Her specialty is fairy and gnome garden parties, florals galore and private wedding and baby showers. The business is located at 366 W. Elk Ave.
Inside Five One Eight was the delicious smell of What the Crepe, with Jen Banks making French crepes, in both sweet and savory varieties. Banks, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Banks, has spent most of her life as a teacher — first as a French teacher at Happy Valley High School and then as a history teacher at Elizabethton High School. She learned to make crepes from a French woman who had relocated to Montreal. Banks proved a great student of the culinary arts as well as being a teacher.
Her varieties include crepes with a choice of ham, bacon, mushroom and cheese. Her sweet crepes offer a choice of banana, strawberry, jams and cookie batter.