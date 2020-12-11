Bailey Davis will become the first East Tennessee State University student to complete a bachelor of science in the rehabilitative health sciences program upon graduating Saturday.
The program prepares students like Bailey for a wide range of graduate health studies, including medicine, occupational therapy, physical therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, speech-language pathology, audiology and nutrition.
The Crossville, Tennessee, native said she hopes to pursue a career in occupational therapy.
The Press recently spoke with Davis to learn a bit about her experience in the program and her plans for the future.
Davis Briefly:
Age: 22
Dogs or cats: Dogs
Favorite musician: The Band Camino
Favorite food: Tacos
Pet peeves: “People who click pens incessantly.”
What drew you to your major?
What drew me to this major is that it was specifically tailored to my goals as a student here at ETSU and beyond. It was designed for rehabilitation professionals and that is exactly what I wanted to be, an occupational therapist. It was important to me to engage in a major that would pertain to my graduate studies and that I could use in OT school.
What was your experience in the program like?
My experience was amazing. My professors and classmates were absolutely wonderful, and I would not be here without them. This major is cohesive and intentional in its preparation of students for graduate school, and I feel totally prepared to take the next step into OT school.
Who encouraged you most through your studies?
My parents encouraged me the most throughout the years. They were so supportive and encouraging of my goals. My professors in this major take a close second in being supportive. They were always so helpful and accommodating to us, and they made sure we had everything we needed to succeed.
Was it challenging to finish your degree during the pandemic?
Learning online is not ideal by any means, especially when your classes are fun to attend in person, but we made the best of it. I definitely missed the classroom experience and the connection with professors and classmates. This year was much more challenging than other years, not in the sense of school work, but just navigating a world that is so uncertain, while also attempting to earn a degree, and trying to stay safe all at the same time — it was HARD.
What are your plans following obtaining your degree?
I will be attending Lincoln Memorial University in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the spring to obtain my doctorate in occupational therapy.