Carter County Election Commission officials found a line waiting for them when they reported for work Wednesday, the first day of early voting in Tennessee.
The first person in that line was Billie Anderson, a retired teacher from Happy Valley Elementary School. Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said Anderson, who was also her 3rd grade teacher, lined up at 7 a.m. to make sure she would be the first person in Carter County to vote early in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Tanner-Harris said the average on Wednesday was about one early vote cast every 45 seconds at the Election Commission office, 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton. By the middle of the afternoon, more than 1,045 Carter County residents had cast their votes.
Voting hours in Carter County are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays until the early voting period ends statewide on Oct. 29.
Lines In Washington County
The first day of early voting meant long lines at many polling places across Tennessee, including Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Maybell Stewart, Washington County’s election administrator, said social distancing precautions and an intense interest in the presidential election resulted in lines of voters that stretched out the doors at each of the county’s three polling places. The waiting time at some of the early voting sites was at least 25 minutes.
Stewart said more than 1,302 Washington Countians had voted early by 2 p.m. Wednesday. She said the first day’s final count would likely set a record for early voting.
Meanwhile, Stewart said Washington County has already set a record with more than 5,000 absentee mail ballots sent to county voters for the November election. Voters in Tennessee have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.
Washington County will conduct early voting weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to noon at:
- The former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., Jonesborough;
- The Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray; and
- The former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
Record Set in Unicoi County
In Unicoi County, Administrator of Elections Sarah Fain said Wednesday was the biggest early voting day the county has ever had, with the line to vote at times stretching 30 to 40 people deep.
“They have lined up all day since 8:45 a.m,” Fain said. “I will say that line moves pretty fast, so no one has had to wait more than about 15 minutes to vote.”
By 3 p.m., just over 500 people had cast their votes early, and Fain was expecting the number to reach 600 or 700 by 5 p.m.
Early voting in Unicoi County is being conducted at the Election Commission office at 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin. Before Oct. 26, Monday-Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Saturday hours 9 a.m. to noon. For the final week of early voting, hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
John Thompson and Sue Guinn Legg contributed to this story.