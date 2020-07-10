By Joel Ebert and Natalie Allison Nashville Tennessean
Less than a month after the Tennessee General Assembly adjourned, at least two legislative staff members or lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, legislative administration director Connie Ridley told The Tennessean the unidentified people received positive COVID-19 tests while in isolation.
She declined to say whether the people who tested positive were staff or lawmakers, citing the federal health privacy law.
"These positive cases and any possible exposures to them are being handled as CDC recommends," Ridley said.
While Ridley declined to release their identity, Rep. Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, said on Facebook on Friday afternoon he and his wife had tested positive.