ELIZABETHTON — For the 11th year in a row, First Baptist Church will be commemorating Thanksgiving with its Feast of Sharing, providing a free Thanksgiving meal to those in the community with needs. This year, the Feast of Sharing will return to its traditional setting of providing the meal in the church’s fellowship hall, as well as providing deliveries to those who request the meals. Last year, the onsite meal was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the meals were still delivered. With the return to the normal schedule, the onsite meal will be served on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. two 12:30 p.m. The church is located at 212 E. F St. in Elizabethton.
“First Baptist Elizabethton started the Feast of Sharing 11 years ago out of concern for people who may not have food for Thanksgiving or may not have people to spend the holiday with,” said the church pastor, Todd Hallman. “That includes many people from many walks of life, from first responders who are having to work, volunteers who are serving at hospitals or others who can’t enjoy a Thanksgiving with family or friends.
“The Feast of Sharing is open to everyone and anyone who wants to participate in the fellowship that we offer, who have food needs, or who are just lonely and want to spend time with others. Even though there are fast food places open on Thanksgiving, we are trying to offer a home cooked meal for people who probably won’t be able to get one on that day.”
The feast will provide hundreds of full Thanksgiving meals. Hallman said the meals include the traditional turkey dinner with the traditional trimmings including dressing and side dishes like sweet potato casserole.
Hallman said the Feast of Sharing is a labor of love that requires the participation of about 80 to 100 people. He said there are about 40 to 50 students involved. Hallman said the preparation for the feast begins days before. While most of the volunteers are a part of the First Baptist Church of Elizabethton family, many others from the community have also volunteered to make sure Thanksgiving can be shared by everyone. Workers report to the church kitchen at 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving to put the feast together in time for the 11 a.m. start. About 20 adult drivers will be on hand to deliver the meals around the community to those who requested delivery, with trips as far as Roan Mountain and Johnson City.
In addition to feeding the needy, the church will also open its coat closet during the meal, offering warm clothing at the start of the cold season. Church volunteers also operate that part of the Feast. There are also bags of hygiene products passed out to those that needed. These include soap, toothpaste, hand sanitizer and other needed items to help keep hygienic in this time of pandemic.
“First Baptist Elizabethton is excited to do this because it is another way we can serve our community,” Hallman said. “It is another way we can tangibly express the joy of Christ and let people know there is no need to live in a hopeless or helpless situation.”
To request a meal, call the church at 423-543-1931 by Tuesday, Nov. 23, to make reservations for either dine in or delivery.