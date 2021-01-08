The large number of firefighters who responded to a rubber manufacturing plant fire Thursday was scaled back by Friday afternoon, but crews were still on the scene spraying what remained of the facility.
“Water is still going on the structure and it will be for a couple of days,” Rusty Sells, Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency director, said Friday.
Washington County 911 officials received a fire alarm call at 1:52 a.m. Thursday at HEXPOL Jonesborough, 260 Old State Route 34. Firefighting crews arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the roof.
Sells confirmed that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been on scene and will lead the probe into how the fire started.
A statement from Mayor Joe Grandy’s office indicated that the county is closely monitoring any environmental dangers that could result.
Some of the information officials wanted the public to know includes:
- The black substance residents are seeing is carbon black. It is part of the manufacturing process and is not toxic to humans or animals.
- Air quality monitoring by an independent third party began at 2 a.m. and indicates no risk to the community.
- Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and an independent third party are actively monitoring runoff into Little Limestone Creek. Samples were taken Thursday and Friday. Sampling of the water will continue at regular intervals.
- Emergency Management and the UT Extension Office worked together to notify farmers along Little Limestone Creek regarding livestock concerns. All concerns have been addressed and livestock are not in danger.
- Any potential environmental concerns with the fire are being addressed by TDEC.
- Cleanup by various environmental companies will continue.
Sells said results from the water testing was not yet available.
“This fire impacted nearly 100 local residents who were employed by HEXPOL,” the mayor’s statement said. “As you are probably aware, one employee sustained significant burns and was airlifted to Winston-Salem. We have a committee in place with local leaders and economic development to offer assistance to HEXPOL and its employees.”
Fire departments from Jonesborough and Johnson City, as well as Washington, Greene and Sullivan counties responded to the call with two dozen fire trucks and engines.
Sells said only two fire engines remained on scene Friday afternoon as well as a few pumper trucks that shuttled water to the scene from nearby fire hydrants.